Royal Cliff wins AREA accolade

PATTAYA, 8 October 2020: The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has set another benchmark for social responsibility excellence by adding the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) to its portfolio of awards and accolades.

Its Green Multiples project was lauded and recognised for its creativity, sustainability and effectiveness in reducing pollution and the impact on the environment.





Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group (fourth from right), celebrates receiving the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award in the Green Leadership category, together with the executives and staff of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.

Recognised as the most coveted CSR award in Asia and widely regarded as the gold standard for sustainability practice, leading organisations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic. This year, over 200 submissions across 19 countries were received which had to undergo a three-month judging period. Winners were determined not just by their efforts and results, but also by such criteria as a connection to the community, identification of needs, the effectiveness of implementation, ability to reach the target audience, impact, leadership involvement, and continuity.





Organised by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organisation for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA recognises Royal Cliff for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. Its success is due to a combination of focused efforts on conserving natural resources and its consistent drive to implement meaningful social changes through its Green Multiples project.

The project highlights reusing various resources within the organisation to maximise cost-effectiveness and help reduce environmental pollution. Utilising five initiatives, the Royal Cliff team came up with creative means to reuse the same product in a variety of ways. With CSR remaining an essential part of the company’s culture, the project underlines its drive to take socially responsible actions through creating public awareness to conserve resources. It involved using organic wastes to produce biogas, making organic fertilisers and operating a large-scale wastewater treatment plant which has presented a sustainable long-term solution to water scarcity in the area. The award has enhanced Royal Cliff’s resolve to not only do more with regards to corporate social investment but also, to help continually address sustainability challenges confronting the hospitality industry.

The AREA serves as an endorsement to the company’s pioneering efforts towards environmental endeavours and responsible tourism and is a great addition to its roster of esteemed awards.

Royal Cliff’s achievements include the EIA Monitoring Award (2000, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2009), Kuoni Green Planet Award (2005-6 and 2007-8) and the Best Green Hotel recognition (2008). These collective feats have made it an esteemed establishment recognised for its environmental sustainability practices throughout the world.