Qatar extends flexible booking options

DOHA, Qatar, 5 October 2020: Qatar Airways is extending its offer on flexible booking options for all tickets issued before 31 December 2020.

Under the new concession, passengers who would like to change their travel plans can hold their ticket value for two years, benefit from unlimited date changes or exchange their ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% extra value.

If passengers had their travel plans impacted by factors outside their control, they could change the destination within the same continental region) or within the same country or a 500-mile radius for non-members.

They can also swap their ticket for Qmiles for a refund of their ticket with no fees applied.

The airline says the latest options will provide passengers with “peace of mind.” The national carrier of the State of Qatar now operates over 650 weekly flights to more than 90 destinations, providing more flexible travel options to more global destinations than any other airline.