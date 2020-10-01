Pullman flies flag in Yunnan

YUNNAN, China, 1 October 2020: Accor’s Pullman brand flies its flag in the popular tourist playground of Xishuangbanna an autonomous prefecture in Yunnan province.

It marks the 40th Pullman hotel in the group’s Greater China network.

Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna is situated in one of China’s popular tourism destination in the heart of the Mekong River region close to North Thailand, Laos and Myanmar. The prefecture is best known for its Dai culture and heritage but in recent years Chinese holidaymakers by the thousands flock to its theme parks









The hotel is part of the Sunac Xishuangbanna Resort, an 880,000 square metre cultural and tourist playground billed as the largest lifestyle, leisure, tourism and culture resort hub in Southwest China.

The complex includes Sunac Land amusement park and Water Park, and Sunac Mall, a massive shopping centre with restaurants, lifestyle and fashion boutiques, children’s entertainment, IMAX theatre, and supermarket.

Two other hotels join Pullman in the complex along with a bar street, residences, a hospital and schools. Xishuangbanna International Airport is a short 20-minute drive away.

Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna offers 412 rooms and suites and an all-day restaurant featuring an international buffet and a French a la carte menu. Accor named Kevin Hou as the general manager. Pullman Resort Xishuangbanna welcomes guests with rates starting at CNY550.