Park Inn by Radisson arrives in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 2 October 2020: Park Inn by Radisson, the upper-midscale brand from Radisson Hotel Group made its debut in Malaysia with the launch of the Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya

Opened on 1 October in Putrajaya, Malaysia’s administrative capital, the property is a 20-minute commute from KLIA international airport.

This hotel features 220 rooms and suites an onsite restaurant serving local and international dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, a fully-equipped, 24-hour fitness centre and seven function spaces, including four top floor venues.

The hotel group has named Rajaram Nagoo as the general manager of the Park Inn by Radisson Putrajaya. The latest property joins an expanding collection of Park Inn by Radisson hotels in the Asia Pacific, including locations in China, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand and the Philippines.