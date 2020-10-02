Marriott takes Aloft brand to Tokyo

HONG KONG, 2 October 2020: Marriott International’s Aloft brand announced Thursday the opening of Aloft Tokyo Ginza, the first Aloft hotel in Japan.

Marriott has appointed Hiro Kosugi as the general manager of Aloft Tokyo Ginza.





Located in Ginza, Tokyo’s most famous shopping, dining, and entertainment district, the new Aloft Tokyo Ginza is just a short walk away from Ginza Six shopping mall, the Mitsukoshi Ginza department store, Tsukiji Market, and the historic Kabuki-za theatre.

“With 17 different brands now present in Japan, the debut of Aloft Hotels further underscores Marriott International’s commitment to growing its footprint across the country,” said Marriott International president Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Rajeev Menon.

The 205-room hotel features a mix of dining and social spaces, including an all-day dining restaurant and the brand’s signature open lobby and lounge that provides locals and travellers with a space to mix and mingle. The hotel’s fitness centre is also open 24/7.

“With over 30 Aloft hotels open in the Asia Pacific and a steady pipeline within the region, the opening of Aloft Tokyo Ginza underscores the growth and demand of our design-driven Aloft brand in the region,” Marriott International vice president brand, Asia Pacific, Jennie Toh noted.