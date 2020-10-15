Marriott expands in Fuzhou

HONG KONG, 15 October 2020: Marriott International announced this week the opening of Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside in the capital city of Fujian province, China.

The new 318-room hotel is located in the heart of Donghu Digital Town in Changle district, Fuzhou’s business and lifestyle hub.

“We are very excited to open Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside, and celebrate the third Marriott brand hotel here in Fujian province,” said Marriott International Greater China president Henry Lee. “Fujian province is fast becoming a destination with immense economic, social and cultural significance, both domestically and globally.”

With over 2,200 years of history, Fuzhou attracts both domestic and international visitors with its rich cultural heritage and traditional crafts as well as its unique local cuisines. Major attractions include the famous historical street of 10 ancient lanes called Three Lanes and Seven Alleys, Drum Mountain and Xichan Temple. Fuzhou is the capital of Fujian and makes an ideal base for exploring other areas of the province, including Xiamen, Wuyi Mountain and the famous UNESCO World Heritage-listed Fujian Tulou earthen houses, dating back to the 17th century.

The property is located a five-minute walk from Fuzhou Future Centre (FFC) and Fuzhou Digital China Convention and Exhibition Centre, the venue for the annual Digital China Summit. It also has access to a 12- km sandy beach, an 18-hole golf course, water sports and other recreational facilities. Fuzhou Changle International Airport is a 13 km drive away.

The group hired Jacky Gao as the general manager of the Fuzhou Marriott Hotel Riverside.