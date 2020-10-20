Malaysia cities back in lockdown

SEPANG, 20 October 2020: A Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), or lockdown, took effect in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya in Malaysia at the weekend and will remain in place until 27 October 2020.

In response, AirAsia says passengers resident the lockdown zones, who have essential travel responsibilities and must fly, should obtain valid approval from the Police (Polis Diraja Malaysia) ahead of the planned travel dates.

While most of the airline’s domestic flights remain operational, passengers who are booked on flights from now to 27 October who do not wish to travel during this period can cancel their flights voluntarily.

They can make unlimited flight changes up until 31 December 2020 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability.

Passengers should use the airline’s AI chatbot AVA at support.airasia.com, airasia.com or WhatsApp to make changes to flights.

The airline reminded passengers who have essential travel needs to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set out by the government and check all travel requirements.

Malaysia reports 20,498 cumulative Covid-19 cases and 187 deaths as of this week. The infection rate is 63.33 per 100,000.