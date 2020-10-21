Malaysia airports upgrade safety gear

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 October 2020: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is installing the latest thermal scanners and additional sneeze guards at 19 more airports nationwide as it continues efforts to keep airport guests safe from Covid-19.

The airport operator reported Monday that 23 new thermal scanners and 600 units of sneeze guards would be installed at all 19 airports.

Photo: BERNAMA.

KL International Airport (KLIA) has already completed the installation, according to the Bernam report.

Installation is underway at Penang International Airport, Langkawi International Airport, Kuching International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Subang Airport, Terengganu Airport, Tawau Airport, Labuan Airport, Alor Setar Airport, Sandakan Airport, Kota Bharu Airport and Miri Airport.

Another seven airports are currently undergoing installations, including Ipoh Airport, Kuantan Airport, Melaka Airport, Bintulu Airport, Limbang Airport, Sibu Airport and Lahad Datu Airport. These are scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

MAHB Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said: “We consider this as part and parcel of our obligation to help keep our country safe. We have been working very closely with the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Health and other related agencies, mainly through the joint committee at KUL Covid committee.

“We piloted the latest technology solutions at KUL first before rolling them out at other airports because KUL serves the majority of our passengers,” he said.

(Source: Bernama)