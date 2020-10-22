Magnuson hops into Hotelbeds

PALMA, Spain, 22 October 2020: Hotelbeds announced Thursday a new agreement with Magnuson Hotels, an up-coming global franchise alternative brand.

This agreement provides Magnuson Hotels with access to Hotelbeds’ distribution network of more than 60,000 travel trade buyers including tour operators, retail travel agents, airlines and loyalty programs across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

Hotelbeds’ portfolio of travel buyers will offer Magnuson Hotels – when the full recovery begins – bookings from non-domestic markets that typically book further in advance, pay more per room, cancel less and spend more at the property.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ clients will gain access to preferential rates and availability from across Magnuson Hotels’ portfolio including their Magnuson Grand, Magnuson Hotel, M Star Hotel, and an exclusive By Magnuson Worldwide collection brands.

As part of this agreement, Magnuson Hotels will distribute its hotel rooms through Hotelbeds’ two main channels: its wholesale distribution channel that operates under the ‘Hotelbeds’ brand and its retail channel, Bedsonline, that exclusively caters to retail travel agents.

Hotelbeds head of global chains, Mark Redmond commented: “The focus now shifting to 2021 bookings and our portfolio of trade buying partners will allow Magnuson to access more non-domestic, high-value guests from across the world.”

Magnuson Hotels CEO, Thomas Magnuson added: “While Magnuson has become a dominant force in serving non-leisure business segments, we look forward to working with Hotelbeds to grow our overall bookings even further via high-value reservations from non-domestic guests once international travel demand picks back up again.”

Magnuson Hotels, headquartered in London UK, has around 2000 hotels across North America and the UK and back in 2012 announced plans to expand to Asia.

The group introduced its franchise model first in Indonesia with the addition of the Grand Royal Panghegar Hotel in Bandung, the capital of the West Java province.

It now has franchise and marketing service agreements with hotels across Southeast Asia.