Jestar resumes flights in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2020: Jetstar Asia, based out of Singapore, is now resuming services to some key destinations in Southeast Asia according to airline’s timetable updates valid through to mid-November.

According to Airlineroute information, the airline will offer flights to cities in ASEAN from 25 October to 15 November. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic uncertainties and travel restrictions, airlines are frequently revising fights. Jetstar will review flights again on 16 November.

Up until then, the airline will offer a weekly flight to Clark in the Philippines, to Jakarta, Indonesia, four times weekly, Kuala Lumpur five weekly and to Penang in Malaysia once weekly. A weekly flight will operate to Phom Penh (Cambodia). There are no services operating to Bangkok this month based on the airline’s information on its website. However, the booking status opens on the Bangkok route in November for a weekly service with a roundtrip fare quoted at SGD214.