Indonesia signs tourism ethics convention

MADRID, 7 October 2020: Indonesia is the first signatory of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Framework Convention on Tourism Ethics, that aims to ensure global tourism is fair, inclusive, transparent, and works for everyone.

Gaining endorsement from Indonesia is a significant step towards the ratification of the Convention, which was adopted during the 23rd meeting of the UNWTO General Assembly in September 2019.

With the sector currently facing up to the biggest crisis in its history, the signing was a clear sign that member states are looking to UNWTO for firm leadership and remain committed to its mission to use this pause as an opportunity to realign tourism.

The Convention was hailed as a “big step forward” towards introducing a universal, legally binding ethical code for tourism, one of the world’s most important socio-economic sectors. In a special ceremony attended by the Ambassador to Spain, Bapak Hermono, Indonesia became the first country to sign, signalling its strong commitment to uphold the highest ethical principles as it expands its tourism sector.

Indonesia played an essential role in the drafting of the Convention as part of the Committee that converted the Global Code of Ethics in Tourism into an international legally binding instrument.

A member state since 1975, it is currently working with UNWTO to restart tourism in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In September 2020, UNWTO conducted a virtual meeting with the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy to explore solutions for the safe reopening of Bali to international visitors. In this regard, technical assistance from UNWTO will be provided in due course.