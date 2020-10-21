Hyatt names Phnom Penh GM

PHNOM PENH, 21 October 2020: Hyatt has appointed hospitality professional Herman Kemp as general manager of Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh, the largest internationally branded hotel in the heart of Cambodia’s capital.





A Dutch national with extensive experience in Southeast Asia, Kemp will oversee the pre-opening of the 247-room property, which will become the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Cambodia when it opens its doors in the first quarter of 2021.

Kemp brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh, in a career that has taken him to hotels and resorts in The Netherlands, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Most recently, he was general manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap from 2016 to 2019.