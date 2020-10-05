Hotelbeds and Thomas Cook sign sales pact

PALMA, Spain, 5 October 2020: Hotelbeds has signed a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook, the new online-only holiday business launched recently following the acquisition of the brand by Fosun Tourism Group.

Thomas Cook will gain access to more than 180,000 hotel properties in 140 countries located in the most popular leisure destinations around the world.

Thomas Cook joins Hotelbeds’ existing 60,000 travel trade buyers – such as tour operators, travel agents, airlines and points redemption schemes – who typically book further in advance, pay more per room, stay for longer, have lower cancellation rates and spend more at the property.

Thomas Cook is owned by Fosun Tourism Group, the leader in the leisure tourism industry for families worldwide.