Gems Mining resort opens in Pattaya

PATTAYA, 1 October 2020: The Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya is heading for a 14 November opening with introductory rates starting at THB3,178.

Reservations opened on booking channels including the hotel’s website and social media platforms 1 October.

Situated in Pattaya, Chonburi, the Gems Mining Pool Villas Pattaya consists of 78 rooms sold under five room types including one, two and three-bedroom pool villas, and a ‘residence’ with five bedrooms.

Property highlights include the club and wellness centre featuring fitness, onsen, spa, steam, sauna as well as an exercise studio. In addition, there are two food & beverage outlets and meeting rooms that can accommodate small to mid-sized events for up to 200 guests.







The commute from Bangkok to the resort takes around 90 minutes via the Bangkok-Pattaya Motorway.

Introductory promotions including breakfast a discount at the spa and restaurant, free access to the wellness centre with onsen, gym, steam and sauna are on offer to mark the opening.

Rats start at THB3,178 Baht for Topaz Jacuzzi (93 sqm), THB4,943 for Emerald One-Bedroom Pool Villa (100 sqm), THB10,005 for Sapphire Two-Bedroom Pool Villa (140 sqm) and THB15,066 for Ruby Three-Bedroom Pool Villa (207 sqm) Prices are inclusive of service charge and VAT.

The promotion is available for bookings from now until 15 December 2020 and stays from 14 November until 28 February 2021.