Enchanted Princess joins the fleet

SINGAPORE 2 October 2020: The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises 30 September in an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

With the arrival of this 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship, Enchanted Princess expands the Princess Cruises global fleet of MedallionClass™ vessels.







Enchanted Princess is the 100th cruise ship built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. This milestone is significant for both companies since Crown Princess was the first ship to launch Fincantieri into the modern passenger shipbuilding business when it was delivered in 1990. The finalization of Enchanted Princess also marks the first ship to be completed during the time of Covid-19. In fact, Fincantieri was one of the first businesses to reopen in Italy, helping to energize the economy, while operating in new and innovative ways to ensure a safe and productive work environment.

The ceremony was virtually attended by executives from Carnival Corporation & PLC including Micky Arison, Chairman of the Board of Carnival Corporation; Arnold Donald, President and CEO of Carnival Corporation; Stein Kruse, Group CEO of Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Carnival Australia and Carnival UK; and Jan Swartz Group President of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia. Fincantieri was represented by CEO Giuseppe Bono.

“We officially welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet and recognize the strong bond between Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises and Fincantieri, our long-standing shipbuilder partner,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “Fincantieri shares the Princess spirit of delivering the highest level of excellence, and we know they will also share in our enthusiasm with pride when the ship welcomes its first guests.”

Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sisterships – Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Majestic Princess and the most recently introduced Sky Princess – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The cruise ship introduces new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs ever, world-class entertainment venues and the breathtaking Sky Suites, offering expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.

On MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion™ wearable device transforms vacations by making the entire cruise experience effortless, delivering highly personalized service, and enabling touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. Among enhancements, guests enjoy expedited boarding; on-demand food, beverage, retail and service delivery; keyless stateroom entry; contactless payment; friends and family locator; anywhere wagering; interactive games; and movies/live TV on the go.

Enchanted Princess alsofeatures the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, onboard so guests can stay connected to the things they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

First introduced on Sky Princess and now Enchanted Princess, are the new luxury Sky Suites with inclusive amenities, attentive service and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager. In addition, Enchanted Princess features Take Five, the only jazz theatre at sea, celebrating the iconic sounds, culture and history of jazz.

Swartz added, “The heart and soul of the ship are always its teams, and I know she is in good hands with our dedicated crew watching over her with great care and pride. We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can officially welcome the first Enchanted Princess guests to enjoy all this beautiful ship has to offer.”

Enchanted Princess is scheduled to arrive in North America in December 2020, for a season of Caribbean cruises. More information about Enchanted Princess and inaugural itineraries can be found at www.princess.com/enchanted.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in light of COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Travel Advisories and Health & Safety protocols.