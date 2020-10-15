Emirates Skywards boosts benefits

DUBAI, UAE 15 October 2020: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, celebrates its 20-year anniversary having accumulated 27 million members by 2020 up from around 32,000 founding members in 2000.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Emirates Skywards is offering members double tier miles on any flight booked by 10 December, for travel until 31 March 2021,* while founding members can earn double tier miles and double skywards miles on any flight booked by 10 December, for travel until 31 August 2021.*







Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including 3.5 million members in the United Kingdom, 2.7 million in the United States, 2 million in Australia, 1.9 million in India, and 1.9 million in the United Arab Emirates.

More flexibility to earn points

Emirates Skywards has expanded its range of partners over the past 20 years to create new, exciting and exceptional value offerings for its diverse membership base. The loyalty programme currently has nearly 200 partners, including 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, such as seven car rental partners.

Earlier this year, the loyalty programme launched skywardsmilesmall.com – introducing over a thousand new ways to earn Miles while shopping online with popular UK and US brands. The loyalty programme launched the Emirates Skywards Mastercard® in partnership with Barclays – its first Emirates branded credit card in the US, allowing customers to accumulate even more Skywards Miles on their everyday spend and travel purchases.

‘My Family’ programme, which launched in 2018, has enhanced its features to now accept family members pooling up to 100% of all Skywards Miles earned, not just on Emirates flights – allowing customers to redeem rewards even faster than before.

Members can also earn thousands of Miles with Emirates Skywards Hotels at over 400,000 hotels, in over 900 destinations worldwide – and up to 2,500 bonus Miles per night, when using a co-branded Emirates Skywards credit card for payment.

Emirates Skywards’ introduction of personalised offers integrated within the booking flow is an industry-first loyalty benefit, whereby logged-in members can avail enhanced Cash+Miles redemption rates and discounted Miles Upgrades when booking flights directly on emirates.com and the Emirates app. These exclusive offers are tailored to suit each member’s preference – offering vast opportunities to save on travel costs.

*Terms and conditions apply

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.