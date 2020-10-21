Emirates rejigs onboard experience

DUBAI, UAE, 21 October 2020: Showers at 40,000 feet are back as Emirates rolls out a redesigned onboard experience on its A380 aircraft with additional health and safety measures in place.

The celebrated A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa have resumed operations with the introduction of additional health and safety measures. The airline has also enhanced its offering, introducing a nutrient-rich welcome drink for the winter season.

The A380 Onboard Lounge, which serves First and Business Class customers, will transform into a take-away bar with limited seating capacity and social distancing protocols in place. The bar continues to serve wines, spirits, soft drinks and pre-packaged lounge bites for customers to take and enjoy in the comfort of their own seats. Customers can also make their orders from their seats if they prefer. The social areas in Business Class on select Boeing 777 aircraft and in First Class also re-opened with pre-packed snacks for customers to grab and go.

First Class customers can once again have a shower at 40,000 feet. Luxury spa products will be provided in individual amenity bags to each customer.

From 1 November, Emirates’ onboard dining experience will return to its signature service while observing strict hygiene protocols.

Customers in all classes will enjoy multi-course meals and choose from a complementary selection of beverages, including wine and beer, as well as juices and soft drinks.

Cocktails will also be served in premium classes. In Economy Class, customers can choose from two wines; in Business Class, customers can choose from 6 wines including port and champagne, while in First Class, customers will have a selection of 11 wines including dessert wine, port and Dom Perignon champagne.

The Emirates app has also been enhanced to allow customers on board to browse the menus on their personal devices, both online and offline with the latest app update.

Emirates will soon launch a welcome drink in premium classes called Vitality Boost in First and Business Class. The airline’s chefs and nutritionists have created a refreshing blend of apple, ginger and hibiscus to give customers a health kick on their journey. The vegan nutrient-rich drink is packed with antioxidants, and free from gluten and added sugar. The health drink will be a staple on board and continually refreshed to offer different flavours. Customers can also choose from a range of welcome drinks, including champagne and other juices.

Health and safety:Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit www.emirates.com/yoursafety. Or visit www.emirates.com for bookings.