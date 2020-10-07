Emirates launches new portal

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2020: Emirates has launched a suite of connectivity options for its trade partners worldwide to improve access to the airline’s content and services.

Developed using IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards, the Emirates Gateway is available via the recently launched Emirates Partners Portal.

“The Emirates Gateway suite of connection options has been built on new technology and is designed to address the limitations of current legacy distribution systems,” said Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim.

“Our aim was to create a platform that empowers us to rapidly develop and deploy new products and services, thereby giving our trade partners and us the ability to offer even more value-added and differentiated services. It also prepares the way for Emirates to offer custom content and dynamic pricing that better responds to our changing marketplace.”

Offering improved access to Emirates’ products and services with an intuitive and easy to ease interface, the Emirates Gateway offers the airline’s trade partners the ability to enhance travellers’ journeys with customized products and services.

Trade partners can connect to the Emirates Gateway via three flexible access solutions:

Emirates Booking Portal: A user-friendly web booking portal available in 12 languages, connected directly to Emirates’ reservation systems that simplifies the booking, ticketing and post-ticketing servicing of Emirates orders.

Emirates Gateway Direct: Provides access to Emirates content through IATA NDC APIs, allowing trade partners to build applications that meet their needs with expert support from Emirates’ IT teams.

Emirates Gateway Sync: A facilitated link into the Emirates reservation system provided by industry-leading, IATA registered, Emirates certified technology partners.

Travel trade agents can find more information on the Emirates Gateway, via the Emirates Partners Portal, or contact the Emirates sales representative in their market.

