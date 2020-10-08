Emirates adds routes to Europe

DUBAI, UAE, 8 October 2020: Emirates will resume flights to key cities in Europe during this month and November increasing services to 31 destinations in Europe.

The additional serviced from its base in Dubai comprise of Budapest (21 October), Bologna (1 November), Dusseldorf (1 November), Hamburg (1 November) and Lyon (4 November).

With these five destinations, Emirates’ global network expands to 99 destinations, as the airline continues to gradually meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.

Flights to/from Budapest and Lyon will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights to and from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

All flights to the five cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents.

