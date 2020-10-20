Druk Air flies in a bubble

PARO, Bhutan, 20 October 2020: Bhutan’s national airline, Druk Air, says it will resume some service to India as part of an air travel bubble negotiated between the two countries.

Services are limited and only to accommodate essential travel between the two countries until tourist visas issue and leisure travel resume.

A service from Paro to Bagdogra in India once every two weeks was due to start 15 October followed by weekly services to Kolkata, 16 October and to Delhi on 19 October. A flight once every two weeks to Guwahati is due to start 22 October according to information supplied by Airlineroute.

India reports 7.49 million cumulative cases of Covid-19 as of this week with 114,031 deaths. Tiny Bhutan recorded 325 cases and no fatalities.