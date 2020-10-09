CX reopens Thailand bookings

BANGKOK, 9 October 2020: Cathay Pacific, the latest airline to be granted permission to carry eligible passengers to Thailand, started accepting bookings on inbound flights to Bangkok 7 October.

The airline is now operating four flights per week from Hong Kong to Bangkok and has the right to fly passengers on the sector Hong Kong-Bangkok as long as they fit the categories listed by the Civil Aviation of Thailand.

Cathay Pacific says it is now offering flight connections for passengers wishing to fly to Bangkok from 25 destinations in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia via its Hong Kong hub.

Passengers planning to visit Thailand must ensure they fall under the 11 categories listed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

In addition, they must have a ‘Fit to Fly’ Health and medical certificate issued by a doctor in their home country as well as a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test result issued within 72 hours prior the flight departure.

Passengers with the exception of Thai citizens and diplomats must show they have medical insurance that includes Covid-19 with a cover value of USD100,000.

Also, passengers must present a Certificate of Entry (COE) obtained from the nearest Thai embassy or consulate at the flight check-in and also to immigration and health authorities on arrival in Bangkok.

To comply with Thailand’s 14-day quarantine requirement, all inbound passengers must have a confirmed Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) or self-paid hotel booking on the arrival date. For the list of approved ASQ hotels, please refer to hsscovid.com.

Passengers can check the latest Thailand’s travel restriction at https://www.cathaypacific.com/cx/th_TH/covid-19/worldwide-travel-restrictions.html as well as Thai authority websites such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Flight Schedule for Bangkok