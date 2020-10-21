Coupe de Hue regroups in 2021

LANG CO, Vietnam 21 October 2020: The 2011 Tour de France winner and multiple world champion, Cadel Evans, will help Vietnam earn the yellow jersey as a hub for elite cycling after signing an official partnership with the Coupe de Hue: the nation’s epic two-stage road race.

The Australian star, who finished in the top 10 of 11 Grand Tours said he was “blown away” by the experience of competing in the 2019 contest, a two-day event labelled “Vietnam’s toughest road race”.





The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled out this year’s edition of the race. But the legendary cyclist will return to Vietnam in 2021 after agreeing to host the next three-race editions.

“From a rider’s perspective, the Coupe de Hue is just unique,” said Evans. “One minute you are cycling on flat, fast roads past rice paddies and water buffalo, the next minute you are climbing hard up mountains covered in pristine jungle. It’s really exhilarating.”

Laguna Lang Co Resort has been a sponsor and driving force behind the two-stage Couple de Hue since its inauguration back in 2018. Stage 1 comprises an average gradient of 8.3% for 15.2 km. In contrast, Stage 2 Gran Fondo includes a ride of either 70 km or a 140 km. The total event involves 3100 metres of climbing over 155 km for riders who opt for the longer distance on the second day.

Now, with Evans onboard, the resort is putting in place a five-year plan to establish the Coupe de Hue as a “must-ride” in Southeast Asia and a fixture on the first-class global race calendar.

In addition to supporting the Coupe de Hue, Laguna Lang Co will be work with Evans to grow cycling in central Vietnam by developing grassroots initiatives such as cycling camps and training programmes year-round. It will also enlist Evans to help grow broader cycling experiences in the region including the resorts own mountain bike tracks and other cycling adventures.