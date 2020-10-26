Centara Watergate sells QT pack

BANGKOK, 21 October 2020: Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, situated in the heart of the city, has unveiled a unique range of upscale Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) packages for Thai citizens, international travellers and expatriates returning to Thailand. The hotel will start welcoming Alternative State Quarantine guests on 26 October 2020.

The upscale hotel is offering a series of government-approved staycation experiences for the duration of the mandatory 15-night quarantine period in association with Piyavate Hospital. Each all-inclusive option includes full-board dining, exclusive airport transfer and access to the highest levels of healthcare.

Accommodation options at the state-of-the-art urban hotel cater to all price points, ranging from 26-square-metre superior room to the spacious, 43-square-metre deluxe one-bed suite.

Room type/ Rate (net)

● Superior / THB48,500

● Deluxe / THB55,000

● Deluxe Family Resident / THB70,000

● Deluxe One-Bed Suite / THB77,000

During the two-week stay, guests can benefit from 24-hour room service, high-speed internet, a 20% discount on all in-room dining and laundry services and room cleaning services every other day after the third day. Access to world-class healthcare, meanwhile, is provided by the internationally-accredited Piyavate Hospital. This includes two Covid-19 tests at the start and end of the stay in a designated screening area and access to a 24-hour on-call nurse. Upon departure, guests receive an official Covid-19-free certificate.

Families and couples returning together can share rooms where applicable, for a charge of THB33,000 per additional person per room, inclusive of three meals a day and two Covid-19 tests. Moreover, Thai citizens receive a THB2,000 discount on each package.

To ensure guests’ arrivals in the country is seamless, confirmed flight itineraries are required three days prior to airport arrival, in addition to full payment upon reservation.