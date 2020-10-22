Centara opens COSI in Krabi

BANGKOK, 22 October 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts will debut its COSI brand in southwest Thailand with the opening of COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach this Friday, 23 October.

To celebrate its opening, COSI Krabi Ao Nang is offering an “Even Stronger Together” package with rates starting at THB720 net, which includes THB100 food and drink credit per person per night, and Central Group shopping discount vouchers worth THB700. Guests can also enjoy free early check-in from 0900 and late check-out up to 2100 for stays on Sundays to Thursdays, subject to availability.

Positioned as “The Lifestyle Hotel for the Freedom Loving Traveller”, COSI Krabi Ao Nang will follow in the trendsetting footsteps of its sister hotels in Samui and Pattaya.

Capturing the youthful energy of the hotel is a series of red hawk murals – a motif chosen to symbolise freedom – specially created for COSI Krabi by award-winning street artist Rukkit Kuanhaweth.







COSI’s signature social vibe is cultivated with The Hub, the heart of the hotel designed as a chill-out space to watch a film or a game, get some work done at the coworking space, and mingle with like-minded travellers any time day or night.

Also central to the COSI lifestyle is 24-hour convenience, which, in addition to the 24-hr Hub, extends to a café, COSI Fit fitness centre, and a self-service laundromat, all open around the clock.

Each of COSI Krabi’s 142 rooms comes fully equipped with power shower, free Wi-Fi, Smart TV, bedside USB ports, in-room safe, and a small retro fridge. Guests have a choice of three room types, including king or twin bed configurations, and a COSI Plus room which features a king bed and bunk bed, ideal for a small group of friends or young family seeking the social and connected COSI experience.

When COSI guests are not out and about exploring all that Krabi has to offer, they can unwind at the hotel’s rooftop pool, complete with underwater speakers, and enjoy the stunning views of Ao Nang’s iconic limestone rocks.

Rock climbing holds adorn feature walls around the hotel, referencing Krabi’s reputation as a world-class rock climbing and bouldering destination. In the guest rooms, headboard designs draw inspiration from iconic long-tail boats that ply the waters in southern Thailand.

The hotel is located within walking distance from Ao Nang Beach and the town’s nightlife and restaurants. Further afield, adventure-loving travellers can visit and explore the province’s caves, enjoy rock climbing or discover offshore island gems.

“Krabi is a beautiful destination, and with the opening of COSI Krabi, we look forward to providing a trendy base for freedom-loving travellers exploring the region. After months of preparation, my team and I are very excited to start welcoming guests this month,” said COSI Krabi Ao Nang Beach general manager Rutjiret Ananphong.

For more information and reservations visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/th/even-stronger-together/.