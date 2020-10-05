Capella sets the price bar high

BANGKOK, 5 October 2020 – Capella Bangkok officially opened its doors at the weekend, the newest five-star resort located on the banks of the city’s Chao Phraya River.

The property opens at a time when the city’s hotels are suffering their biggest decline in business since the first tourists arrived in the Thai capital post World War II.

At the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last March the country went into national lockdown and continues to restrict travel access. Hotels, many of them internationally branded, have opened and then closed again as it became apparent the domestic market and quarantine stays are not enough to sustain breakeven operations without traditional leisure travel reopening.

But the Capella Bangkok is confidently promoting a THB29,000 plus a 17.7% addition in tax and service with a few perks thrown in for good measure.

Perks in the price

Room upgrade from a riverfront category to riverfront premier.

Welcome cocktail and bonbons.

Breakfast set Thai lunch and dinner for two persons.

Omakase dessert for two persons.

A one-hour wellness treatment for two persons.

Flexible check-in and check-out (up to 36 hours stay).

Stays under the promotion can be booked until 19 January 2021 with blackout dates from 24 December 2020 to 2 January 2021. Booking must be made directly with the hotel.