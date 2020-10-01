Capella names COO

SINGAPORE, 1 October 2020: Capella Hotel Group has appointed Cristiano Rinaldi as its chief operating officer to head up international expansion plans.

Prior to joining Capella Hotel Group, worked in Tokyo. He spent the last four years as a general manager leading the pre-opening activities for the Bangkok EDITION as well as The Tokyo EDITION Ginza and Toranomon.

Cristiano Rinaldi.

He has also held the position of vice president, operations for One & Only Resorts in Dubai, where he oversaw the performance of the nine resorts within the group’s portfolio, as well as leading plans for future expansion.

Capella Hotels and Resorts’ global expansion plans are on track with the opening 1 October of Capella Bangkok that overlooks the Chao Phraya River. Following Bangkok, the group will open Capella Hanoi, a Bill Bensley-designed boutique hotel with 47suites.

Next year, Capella Hotel Group will also be launching a new brand – Patina Hotels & Resorts. Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will be the first opening, with properties in Ubud, Bali, Sanya, China, and Osaka, Japan also under development.