Banyan Tree spreads to Penang

PENANG, Malaysia, 1 October 2020: Angsana Teluk Bahang, Penang, which will be the first Angsana brand in Malaysia, is set to soft open on 10 October.

The property, located on Teluk Bahang beach, will be managed by Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts. The group named Nigel Fisher as general manager.

Located a 50-minute drive from the Penang International Airport, and a 30-minute drive from George Town, the resort offers easy access to nearby popular tourist attractions in the Teluk Bahang vicinity, namely the Penang National Park, Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, Penang Tropical Spice Garden, Penang Tropical Fruit Farm, Penang Batik Factory, Penang Art & Garden and Escape Adventureplay and Waterplay Theme Parks.

The resort opens with 250 rooms and suites. Highlighted facilities include two swimming pools, a ballroom located on the ground level of the resort, that can accommodate up to 300 guests, an all-day dining restaurant which serves International buffet breakfast spread, featuring local and regional favourites as well as “Live” food stations and serving counters providing a “Street Food” atmosphere.

The Senja Aman Wellness Center which also includes a fully equipped Fitness Centre and Angsana Spa will open during the first quarter of 2021.

An opening deal sets the room rate at MYR520.