Bank underpins STB campaign

SINGAPORE, 12 October 2020: DBS and the Singapore Tourism Board announced a three-year Memorandum of Understanding at the weekend that aims to stimulate domestic tourism demand in the immediate term, as well as cross-border drive demand in the mid to long-term.

The partnership, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between STB and a local bank, will leverage DBS’ ecosystem of services such as its travel marketplace portal, digital payments collection solutions, predictive analytics and everyday app DBS PayLah! to help the tourism industry seize new opportunities. In addition, DBS and STB will help local small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accelerate their digital transformation.

Stimulating domestic tourism demand

In the coming months, DBS and STB will invest in domestic marketing campaigns to encourage locals to rediscover homegrown tourism products and experiences, as well as stimulate local demand to complement the SingapoRediscovers campaign (1).

Both organisations will curate attractive promotional bundles for attractions, tours and accommodation. DBS will also tap on its predictive analytics and Intelligent Banking capabilities and work with STB to provide personalised itineraries and destination content to encourage locals to explore different precincts and learn about homegrown brands and experiences in Singapore.

DBS and STB will also collaborate on content creation and distribution to increase awareness, consideration and consumption of local tourism experiences and brands. These will be amplified across DBS platforms which include the DBS Travel Marketplace, DBS’ social media communities such as The Burrow, and marketing channels (2).

Driving cross-border demand

The next phase of the partnership will target inbound leisure and business visitors through international marketing campaigns as Singapore progressively opens its borders. Like the collaboration for the domestic market, DBS and STB will customise content and introduce promotions and products for international visitors, such as flight and accommodation bundles, business events, and relevant travel insurance plans.

Enabling local businesses to be future-ready

Beyond stimulating domestic and international demand, a key thrust of the partnership is to catalyse the development of the tourism industry. As more locals shift their everyday payment and banking needs to their mobile phones and online platforms, DBS and STB will help homegrown tourism businesses digitally transform so they can easily reach out to customers and boost customer engagement, and better thrive in the new COVID-19 environment. For example, both DBS and STB will partner local businesses to pilot smart experiences such as a seamless and contactless digital payment experience at various precincts. As a start, both organisations will launch a campaign to grow demand and encourage the use of DBS PayLah! at the Bugis precinct by the end of the year.

STB chief executive, Keith Tan said: “DBS is an established homegrown bank, with a strong presence in Singapore and overseas. Through this strategic partnership, we will be able to reach a large community of local and international consumers and encourage them to discover, explore and support local tourism businesses.

“We look forward to working with DBS on precinct-specific projects such as helping smaller businesses to digitalise and implement smarter tools to engage their customers. These efforts will ensure that Singapore remains a safe, trusted and preferred destination for all our visitors.”

1 Launched in July 2020, SingapoRediscovers is a local tourism campaign led by STB, Enterprise Singapore and Sentosa Development Corporation. The campaign encourages locals to support homegrown lifestyle and tourism businesses, through the discovery of hidden gems, stories and experiences in Singapore.

2 Examples of content include co-development of contests and events, as well as the use of new media such as augmented reality, virtual reality and live streaming tools to showcase interesting local experiences. The collaboration aims to help local businesses cut through the clutter, to tell compelling and engaging stories of their brands, products and experiences.