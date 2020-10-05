Bangkok Airways flies to Trat

BANGKOK, 5 October 2020: Bangkok Airways resumed its daily Bangkok-Trat flight at the weekend, making it more convenient for travellers planning a visit to Chang Island.

Up until the service resumed, travellers had to book overland transport with the trip taking around six hours to reach the ferry port serving Chang Island.

The service between Bangkok and Trat uses the 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft, departing Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) at 1040 and arriving in Trat Airport at 1240. The return flight departs Trat Airport at 1310 and arrives Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) at 1410.

As Thailand remains closed to international leisure travellers the only passengers are local residents, domestic tourists and expatriates living in Thailand.

The Trat airport has in place health and safety measures and social distancing practice in compliance with the regulations by the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Passengers and staff are required to wear protective masks at all times during check-in for flights and onboard the aircraft.