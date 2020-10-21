Avis signs partnership with Mastercard

SINGAPORE, 21 October 2020: Avis has announced a partnership with Mastercard in the Asia Pacific region to offer promotions and discounts to cardholders.

The partnership with Mastercard will offer customers booking with the car rental firm access to new benefits and adds to its growing list of partners including American Express, Citibank, DBS Treasures, Maybank, UOB and Visa.

Through the Avis Preferred loyalty programme, Mastercard cardholders in the Asia Pacific are entitled to discounts and promotions (1), but eligibility will depend on the customers using the card to book their rental vehicle (2).

Tiered benefits

Mastercard World Elite cardholders will enjoy access to the Avis President’s Club loyalty programme and benefits such as up to 35% off Avis rental rates, priority service, priority reservations and complimentary car upgrades.

Mastercard World, Platinum, Titanium and Standard cardholders will get access to the Avis Preferred loyalty programme, complimentary car upgrades and benefits such as up to 20% off Avis rental rates.

The Avis Safety Pledge has been implemented across rental stations to improve vehicle cleaning protocols, with special attention paid to high-touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles.

Avis Budget Group director leisure & partnerships Jeanette Harper said: “Avis Preferred makes the travel process seamless and stress-free. As restriction measures begin to ease and business travel gradually picks up, we hope that more people will benefit from our partnership with Mastercard and all it has to offer. “

1Discounts and promotions stated in this press release are for Mastercard cards that are issued in the Asia Pacific.

2Discounts and promotions do not apply to car rentals where rentals take place in the same country and/or region as the cardholders’ country and/or region of residence.