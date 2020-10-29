Aviation leaders convene online broadcast

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 October 2020: FlightPlan, the aviation industry’s largest-ever virtual convening, will return 10 November to bring the latest in expert analysis and debate regarding the future of air travel.

Hosted by Inmarsat, a leader in global, mobile satellite communications, and APEX, the leading international airline passenger experience association, the event will delve into the industry’s biggest challenges in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and explore strategies to accelerate recovery.

The upcoming broadcast event is a follow-up to the successful ‘FlightPlan: Charting a Course for the Future’, which aired during the initial weeks of the prolonged aviation crisis back in April. The all-day Livestream grew into a significant industry initiative, inspiring an audience of thousands from 100 countries worldwide, watching live and on-demand.

Six months on, with aviation still in the depths of its most extreme crisis, ‘FlightPlan: Strategies for Recovery’ will connect leaders on the digital stage once again, through a unique combination of streamed interviews, virtual panels, live discussion and audience interaction.

The discussion will be open and wide-ranging, with an emphasis on technology and innovation, passenger experience, airline operations, sustainability and digital transformation. A key highlight will be the results of the largest global passenger confidence survey completed since the pandemic began.

Participants will include speakers from leading industry bodies such as the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), International Air Transport Association (IATA), and CAPA – Centre for Aviation, in addition to airlines such as Aeromexico, Air France, Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines, easyJet, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Oman Air, and Virgin Atlantic. Also taking part are aviation ecosystem partners such as Airbus, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Deutsche Telekom, FlightRadar, Honeywell Aerospace, Panasonic Avionics, Rolls-Royce, SimpliFlying, and SITA for Aircraft, together with media partners APEX Media, Gethin’s Inflight News, Globetrender, Inflight Magazine, Paxex.aero, and Simple Flying.

Inmarsat Aviation president, Philip Balaam said: “No industry has been hit as profoundly by the shock of this pandemic as commercial aviation. The global impact has been compounded by unpredictable national policies, uncertain passenger confidence and an unprecedented fall in demand – putting airlines under extraordinary pressure and dismantling the ecosystem that supports them.

“But time and time again, aviation has proven itself to be a more resilient industry than most, and once this pandemic is finally contained, airlines must be given a fighting chance to lead a global economic recovery by re-connecting the world. ‘FlightPlan: Strategies for Recovery’ returns on 10 November to give the industry a much-needed shot in the arm.”

APEX chief executive officer Joe Leader stated: The event will delve into the solutions and strategies that will genuinely advance aviation into recovery. We are moving into an era where blockade-like quarantines will be replaced with strongly validated testing.”

