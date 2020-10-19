Alma fills senior posts

CAM RANH, Vietnam 19 October 2020: The new Alma resort has welcomed two senior Vietnamese recruits according to the resort’s general manager, Herbert Laubichler-Pichler.

He named Vu Thi Huong Giang and Tran Quoc Dat as the executive assistant manager of food and beverage and executive assistant manager of rooms for the 30-hectare resort that overlooks Long Beach on Vietnam’s Cam Ranh peninsula.

Vu Thi Huong Giang.

Tran Quoc Dat.

Giang worked for Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, where she held the post of food and beverage manager. She has also worked for Vinpearl Land and Mia Resort in Nha Trang. Prior to joining the Alma, she worked as food and beverage director at The Anam, also situated on Cam Ranh peninsula.

Dat rose up the ranks with the Sofitel Plaza Hotel, Sunway Hotel Hanoi, Silk Path Hotel Hanoi, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, Hotel de l’Opera Hanoi – MGallery, Vinpearl Luxury Nha Trang Resort, and Lotte The Residence and Lotte Center Hanoi. Before joining Alma, he was the rooms division manager for Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc.

Alma features 580 suites and pavilions, 14 food and beverage outlets and 12 beachfront swimming pools. Other drawing cards include a science museum, 6000 square metre waterpark, 13-treatment room spa, art gallery, cinema, convention centre, an amphitheatre and an 18-hole putting green.