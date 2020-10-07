AirAsia Japan closes down

NAGOYA, 7 October 2020: AirAsia Japan Company Ltd has decided to cease operations effective 5 October 2020 after the stakeholders conducted a thorough business review.

Since its incorporation in July 2014, the company has been operating domestic and international flights from its base in Chubu Centrair International Airport.

In a media statement, the AirAsia Group said the “Covid-19 pandemic had left a significant and sustained adverse economic impact on businesses and economies around the world, and AirAsia Japan Company Ltd has not been spared.”

It blamed the closure on travel restrictions, and the uncertainties it created have severely curtailed demand for business and leisure travel resulting in flight reductions, cancellations and grounding of aircraft.

Representative director and COO of AirAsia Japan, Jun Aida added: “Despite our unrelenting efforts to sustain operations through successive and wide-ranging cost reduction initiatives, we have concluded that it would be an extremely challenging feat for us to continue operating without any visibility and certainty of a post-pandemic recovery path.”

The airline has cancelled all flights and passengers with tickets will be contacted via email over the next seven days.

AirAsia Japan (DJ) flights have been cancelled. There are two options available for passengers with bookings.

They can select a credit account which is valid for two years from the date of issue and can be used for the purchase of any AirAsia operated flight. The credit account will be made available on the passenger’s AirAsia Big account.

The passenger can request a refund for the cancelled flight. The airline group says a refund could take 16 weeks to process.

The closure only impacts on domestic and international flights operated by AAJ in Japan with letter code DJ and not other flights in and out of Japan operated by other airlines within the AirAsia Group.

International services to Japan, from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines will resume in the future after travel restrictions ease and borders with Japan reopen.