AirAsia evolves into a super app

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 October 2020: Airasia.com revealed its brand new identity online as “ASEAN’s super app”, Thursday, completing what it calls a transformation from digital airline to comprehensive lifestyle platform.

The airasia.com ASEAN super app provides a simpler, faster and more convenient user experience with over 15 types of products and services under three main pillars, which are travel, e-commerce and fintech.

To celebrate the milestone, airasia.com is introducing the first-ever airasia.com Super Sale that will now supersede the successful AirAsia free seat promotion.

The biggest sales in the region will take place from 12 October (1000, GMT +8) to 18 October 2020 with storewide discounts of up to 90% across all product offerings on airasia.com super app and the airasia.com site.

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “Now with airasia.com, we are enabling everyone to fly, to stay, to shop, to eat, all at the convenience of one super app. We have not wasted the crisis… we’ve been using the lockdown period to finetune our platform, unify the user experience and simplify our payment to a one-click checkout.”

As part of the airasia.com Super Sale, customers can look forward to deals such as a 90% off SNAP (flight+hotel) combo (starting from MYR88 per person); 90% off on AirAsia shop; 50% off on AirAsia food (formerly known as OURFOOD) and AirAsia fresh (formerly known as OURSHOP); 50% off all Malaysia domestic flights and 10% off flights of any other airlines to over 3,000 destinations worldwide; up to 30% off on activities; up to 20% off hotels and 20% off unlimited deals.