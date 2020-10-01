AirAsia boost Langkawi flights

SEPANG, 1 October 2020: AirAsia will soon connect two of Malaysia’s most popular destinations with the airline commencing three weekly services between Kuching and Langkawi effective 13 November.

All-in-fares for BIG members start as low as MYR59* one way and are available for booking at airasia.com and via the AirAsia mobile app.

SNAP (flight+hotel) combos inclusive of a return flight and three-day/two-night stay at Pelangi Beach Resort Langkawi or Nadias Hotel Cenang are available from MYR269** per person. Tune Hotel – Waterfront Kuching or Regatta Suites Kuching are also available from MYR219** per person.

AirAsia head of commercial Amanda Woo said: “While we await international borders to reopen, the domestic market will continue to be our key focus. Langkawi is one of our top-performing destinations as one of Malaysia’s most popular beach destinations. This route will further expand our domestic network and provide better connectivity for people from both cities. Not just that, we also hope to create opportunities for businesses such as hotels, tour operators, travel providers and others by leveraging on this connection between East and North Peninsular Malaysia.”

Travellers can also book airport transfers, transport services or activities on airasia.com (through the ‘activities’ tab). From Kuching, enjoy a day trip to Bako National Park, get up close with the orangutans at Semenggoh Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre or learn about Sarawak multi-ethnic culture at the Sarawak Cultural Village. In Langkawi, indulge in a sunset dinner cruise on the Andaman Sea or challenge yourself with some adrenaline-pumping activities such as Zipline, ATV ride or jet ski ride.

*Promotional all-in-fares are for BIG members only. All-in non-member fares start from MYR64 for one-way travel inclusive of taxes.

**Prices quoted on promotional materials are on a per person basis with twin sharing room and include all-in return flight fares and three- day, two-night stays which may vary by date and availability. Additional restrictions such as minimum stay, blackout dates, room availability and advance purchase may apply. Prices quoted are examples for the destinations and hotels stipulated above.