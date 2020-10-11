11-Infotech upgrades Indonesian bedbank

JAKARTA, 2 October 2020: Bangkok-based 11-Infotech, a software firm specialising in travel solutions, has just completed a system upgrade of the Kliknbook B2B platform using its latest CAI Premium technology.

Based in Jakarta, Kliknbook International, a leading bedbank provider, focusing on Indonesia’s hotels, hired the Bangkok software solution firm to upgrade its B2B platform earlier this year.

Chartchai Pothong.

Peggy Lee.

At the recent launch event for its B2B platform upgrade, Kliknbook director, Peggy Lee said: ‘This new platform gives us the agility, speed, and advance technology to scale our business and enhance our customer experience dramatically.

Using CAI Premium the latest booking solution developed by 11-Infotech the company reported a significant increase in response speed on its B2B site and API response to buyers. The average response speed of CAI Premium is at an average of below 500 milliseconds.

“The new upgrade also includes ML (machine learning) and AI (artificial intelligence) to better respond to searches with more intuitive search parameters and returned results, said Lee.

“We are delighted with the new and improved results and are most grateful to the efforts and expertise as provide by the 11-Infotech team.”

11-Infotech CEO Chartchai Pothong added: “CAI Premium is more than an upgrade. It is an entire system overhaul, born from meeting our customers’ needs to remain relevant and competitive on the global stage, as well as preparing for future growth. We believe as the travel industry recovers from the downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, that more and more travel-related companies will increasingly leverage technology to cut costs, increase efficiency and reach their customers more visibly. The CAI Premium platform can do all that.”

With more than 18 years of experience, 11-Infotech is a leading technology provider specialising in travel solutions. CEO and founding owner, Chartchai Pothong, is recognised as a travel solution pioneer in Southeast Asia with strong links with the travel trade worldwide nurtured by attendance at major trade shows in Asia over the last decade.

For more information check www.11infotech.com