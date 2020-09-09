Vietjet resumes Danang flights

SINGAPORE, 9 September 2020: Vietjet resumed domestic flights to and from Danang, Tuesday, as the city brings the Covid-19 outbreak under control.

The city, a major business and travel hub in Vietnam’s central region of Vietnam, saw its tourism industry shut down for the second time this year when a new outbreak in July forced a mass evacuation of domestic tourists during a peak holiday in July.

The airline will operate a single daily return flight each on the Danang – Hanoi and Danang – Ho Chi Minh City routes. All passengers on the flights have to practice social distancing and take sufficient measures such as wearing masks at airports and on board the flight, fill up mandatory health declaration and installing contact tracking app Bluezone on their smartphone.

Vietjet is also offering a special ticket promotion on all Vietnamese domestic routes with fares starting from VND10,000 (approx. SGD 59 cents) (*). The promotional tickets are available up until 12 September 12 on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app. Travel validity runs from 10 October 2020 to 31 August 2021 (**).

(*) Excluding taxes, fees

(**) Excluding public holidays