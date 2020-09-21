Vietjet launches deluxe class

SINGAPORE, 21 September 2020: Vietjet is launching a brand-new deluxe ticket class and upgrading Skyboss service on its entire flight network effective 22 September.

In addition to its standard benefits, the updated SkyBoss service offers credit shell validity for up to two years, a 24/7 call centre, birthday gifts, souvenirs for accompanying children and 3-in-1 comfort kits for long-haul flights.

SkyBoss passengers use priority counters and entrances, with a private car chauffeur service to the aircraft. Passengers can also enjoy free 10kg carry-on luggage, 30kg checked luggage and one golf club set under 15kg; priority security check and immigration; VIP lounge at all airports; free flow of in-flight food & beverages together with SkyBoss Flight Care insurance.

SkyBoss service is linked to the brand-new deluxe ticket class. It offers passengers 7kg of carry-on luggage and up to 20kg checked baggage for free, along with other add-ons such as priority check-in and seat selection.

Also, deluxe flyers are exempt from change fees for their flight and route changes. Additional features include Deluxe Flight Care insurance.

To mark the launch Vietjet is offering a special promotion from 22 September to 24 September. Passengers can use code DELUXE50 to get a discount up to 50% off Deluxe fares (*) and code SKYBOSS30 to enjoy 30% off SkyBoss service (*) on all Vietjet’s official sales channels including website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (via the “Booking” tab) and authorised agents/ ticket offices nationwide.

The promotion is applicable for all Vietnamese domestic flights with flight period being from 22 September 2020, to 31 March 2021 (**).

(*) Excluding taxes, fees

(**) Excluding Vietnam’s national holidays