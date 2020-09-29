Vietjet flies to Seoul

SINGAPORE, 29 September 2020: Vietjet will resume weekly services between Seoul and Ho Chi Minh City from 7 October, the airline confirmed Monday.

The carrier will operate a single weekly flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Seoul (Incheon) every Wednesday starting 7 October. Vietjet also flew a service from Hanoi to Seoul on Monday.

The airline has launched a brand-new deluxe ticket class and upgraded SkyBoss services starting on the domestic network as it attempts to woo business travellers.

Flight schedules are continually being revised due to Covid-19 restrictions, but updates are available on the official website at www.vietjetair.com.

All passengers flying between Vietnam and South Korea must submit a negative Covid-19 test certificate obtained within three days of boarding flights as well as abide by compulsory quarantine requirements once they arrive in Seoul. The 14-day quarantine can be booked at a hotel/accommodation facilities such as Holiday Inn and Ibis.