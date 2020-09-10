Tripadvisor reveals domestic travel trends

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2020: Tripadvisor released findings from its Seasonal Travel Index for September to November but there are few options other than to stay home and enjoy domestic tourism.

Recent Tripadvisor site data shows that globally for the fall season (1 September to 30 November 2020) nearly two-thirds (65%) of all travellers are planning domestic fall getaways.

Outdoor adventures, which have gained popularity since the beginning of the pandemic, are continuing to interest travellers this fall. In fact, 45% of travellers are more likely to consider outdoor or nature trips and 37% are more likely to consider road trips now, compared to before the pandemic.

Fall Travel Trends

The number of users booking domestic travel increasing year-on-year (YoY). In contrast, outbound travel declines, while domestic travel is recovering the quickest this season linked to searches for hotel bookings for local staycations.

Trip purpose

Travellers surveyed indicated that making memories with family and friends, relaxation and enjoying nature was at the top of their list for their next trip.

Hotel type

While luxury hotels over-index for domestic travellers in the Americas, quaint hotels stand out in EMEA and green hotels are the most popular in APAC.

Trip length

Travellers are looking for short getaways with 55% of fall travellers booking two to five-night stays, and 36% booking short one-night stays.

Last-minute travel

Fall travellers are booking more near-term trips, often less than a week in advance.

Safety first

Across the globe, safety remains critical. 68% of global travellers say safety and cleanliness of establishments are important when travelling locally.

“Despite the disruptions that Covid-19 has brought upon travel this year, it’s heartening to see that travellers continue to express that travel is important to them, even if they can’t experience the world like they used to,” said Tripadvisor VP for global markets Jane Lim. “We’re seeing travellers booking staycations and weekend escapes locally, getting creative with their trips and exploring what’s around them where they can. This fall, we’re seeing a rising trend of travellers looking to relax and rejuvenate, as well as making memories with family and friends.”

Other travel insights

Travellers are more budget-conscious : Domestic travellers across the globe are searching for hotel stays less expensive than last year.

: Domestic travellers across the globe are searching for hotel stays less expensive than last year. While more travellers are viewing luxurious resorts and all-inclusive properties, campgrounds and farmhouses are recovering the fastest year on year and since last week.

are recovering the fastest year on year and since last week. Travelling with your pet is an amenity with promising signs of recovery, and hiking is recovering faster than any other amenities offered by hotels across the world year on year.

Methodology

1. Fall travel trends based on Tripadvisor platform hotel search and booking data for fall stays (1 September to 30 November 2020), ending the week of 24 August to 30, August 2020.

2. Tripadvisor Traveller Sentiment Survey of 1,447 respondents in the US, UK, Italy, Australia, Japan and Singapore from 31 August to 2 September 2020.