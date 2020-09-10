Top and bottom of the luxury ladder

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2020: No surprises that the world’s most expensive luxury hotel is located in Switzerland and the cheapest of the luxury stays can be found in India.

The top five most expensive and cheapest luxury hotel stays are identified in a Luxury Bed Co study named “Luxury Beds around the World”.

The highest-priced luxury bed goes to the Intercontinental Geneva with a rate of USD11,956 while the cheapest luxury bed at USD58, falls in the lap of the Hotel Grand Regency in New Delhi India.

In the five most expensive stays, the City of Dreams Macau takes fourth place ahead of London and is the only Asian destination listed. It will set you back USD7,358 a night.

At the other end of the scale, for bargain hunters who demand a smattering of luxury, the Hotel Bali and Spa on Bali Island is the second cheapest with a nightly rate of USD73 a night.

Of the top five cheapest options four are in Asian destinations while of the top five most expensive destination just one is in Asia — Macau the region’s glitzy gambling paradise.

The team at The Luxury Bed Co released details of the world’s most expensive and cheapest hotel stays for 2020 saying even if we cannot travel ourselves at the moment, we can let our minds wander over the options for luxury stays that cost a bundle or promise a bargain.

In its latest dive into booking data, the booking website takes a look at the swankiest luxury hotels around the world and also the bargains when we are travelling on a tight budget.

Its conclusions are based on prices taken from Booking.com and apply to hotel rooms with a double bed for two adults with a check-in date of 10 July 2021 and a check-out on the next day. Prices were correct as of 29 July 2020.

The Five most expensive luxury beds around the world:

Rank Country City Hotel Name Room Price ($) Bed Size 1 Switzerland Geneva InterContinental Geneva 11,956 King 2 Argentina Buenos Aires City Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires 10,164 King 3 Italy Rome Hotel d’Inghilterra Roma – Starhotels Collezione 9,512 Queen 4 China Macau City of Dreams Macau – Nüwa Macau 7,358 King 5 UK London The Lanesborough, Oetker Collection 6,360 King

The Five most affordable luxury beds around the world:

Rank Country City Hotel Name Room Price ($) Bed Size 1 India Delhi Hotel Grand Regency 58 Queen 2 Indonesia Denpasar b Hotel Bali & Spa 73 King 3 Japan Chiba ANA Crowne Plaza Narita 129 King 4 China Guilin Sheraton Guilin Hotel 157 Queen 5 Brazil Brasília Hotel Mercure Brasília Líder 158 King

To view the full list of luxurious hotel rooms follow this link: https://www.theluxurybedco.com/around-world-luxury-beds.html