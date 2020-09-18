Taiwan tops Agoda search lists

SINGAPORE, 18 September 2020: If we could book an overseas trip, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan are the top searched destinations according to search data revealed by Agoda.com.

The popular hotel booking site confirms even when there are strict restrictions the searches to source information on our favourite destinations even if we cannot actually book an off-shore trip.

Taiwan tops the travel escape searches list among all different traveller groups from couples to solo travellers, family or groups, knocking Thailand of its pedestal as last year’s most popular searched destination.

Thailand drops to second place ahead of Japan, Vietnam and South Korea in the top five. The United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia complete the top 10.

Agoda’s search data shows distinctions between destinations searched by type of travellers. Japan and Thailand take second and third spots for solo travellers, while more family travellers searched for deals in Thailand, ahead of Vietnam.

For group travellers, Vietnam vies for the second spot ahead of Thailand.

In the 2019 study, there was a clear mix of international search destinations across the Asia Pacific, but that has shrunk as no destinations are open entirely to international travellers. But even if bookings are not possible for international travellers, Taiwan receives the bulk of the searches and like most destinations in Asia relies entirely on domestic bookings to survive.

Bangkok and Tokyo were the top two most searched city destinations during 2019, but this time round they fell to seventh and ninth spot respectively, while Taipei (#3) holds the same position as last year.

Agoda concludes that after spending some time with travel restrictions in place, travellers are shifting their travel searches away from well-known tourist destinations to lesser-known places and moving towards nature and beaches instead of city breaks.

“While Agoda’s search data has seen a shift toward domestic destinations as regulations are being eased for domestic travel, people are still dreaming about international travel adventures. What Agoda’s data is showing us is there is still a hunger to travel, people are enjoying exploring their own countries, whether alone, with family, or with friends. But most importantly, they still have hope that travel corridors will open later this year and are looking out for great deals for when they do,” said Agoda vice president corporate development, Tim Hughes.