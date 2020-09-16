Sarawak woos Malaysian with travel deals

KUCHING, 16 September 2020: Sarawak Tourism Board is counting on its intra-state tourism campaign, ‘Sia Sitok Sarawak’ to increase the flow of domestic tourists from across Malaysia.

The campaign drives the State’s effort to revitalise the Sarawak tourism sector, following the collapse of international tourism due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (fourth left) and former STB Chairman, Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, joined by STF President, Audry Wan Ulok (fourth right), STB CEO, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor (fifth right) and others during the launch. (Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi).

Commenting on the campaign, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said it would not only benefit and park guides, but also Sarawak residents who wish to enjoy the various destinations offered by the State.

The campaign is also opening up more employment opportunities for industry players in the tourism and hospitality sectors who had lost their jobs due to the prolonged Movement Control Order (MCO).

Among the packages offered include the Sarawak River Sunset Cruise, Irrawaddy Dolphin Cruise at Santubong, bird watching at Kubah National Park, ‘Fun Dive’ day trip at Satang Island, Evening Kuching Wetlands Tour, Bako National Park Tour, Tanjung Datu National Park Tour and golfing package at Eastwood Golf Club in Miri.

For further information about the packages offered, visit https://sarawak.travel/explore-all and for bookings, log on to https://siasitoksarawak.rezgo.com/.