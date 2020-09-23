Sala packages river cruises

BANGKOK, 23 September 2020: SALA Hospitality Group is introducing a new series of private boat sunset cruises on the Chao Phraya River that flows through the heart of the Thai capital.

The hotel group has formed a partnership with True Leasing to create a series of boat cruises that sail from the historical Rattanakosin heritage district in Bangkok.

Passengers step aboard a classic mahogany Hacker-Craft boat and glide gracefully along this historical waterway, past many of the city’s most enchanting attractions, such as the Grand Palace, Wat Pho and Wat Arun. These landmarks look even more spectacular at sunset, as the orange sky shines on the glittering temples.

SALA Hospitality Group has curated two special packages for up to five passengers that combine cruises with the option of overnight stays and a dedicated five-course menu crafted by chefs at Sala Rattanakosin Bangkok’s Eatery and Bar. Sailings can be booked ahead of lunch or dinner.

Lunch or dinner for two, along with a private 30-minute Chao Phraya classic boat cruise costs THB 9,100++ (down from the standard rate of THB 12,900++). Alternatively, they can combine their meal and a 30-minute cruise with an overnight stay, including breakfast for two for THB 16,999++ (reduced from the standard rate of THB 24,400++).

All seven of SALA Hospitality Group’s hotels and resorts, including Sala Rattanakosin Bangkok, have introduced the SALA Safe programme, a series of best practices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers.