Sabah welcomes Japanese resident in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU 11 September 2020: Sabah Tourism Board together with Tourism Malaysia’s Asia and Africa Division hosted members of the Association of Japanese Tour Operators Kuala Lumpur (AJTO) during a visit to Sabah.

AJTO was conducting a site inspection in Kota Kinabalu to check the state’s readiness to welcome Japanese residents in Malaysia. Promotions are now targeting more than 20,000 Japanese who reside in Malaysia, encouraging them to book domestic holidays in Sabah.

The association members checked out standard safety and hygiene operating procedures carried out at the airport, hotels, restaurants, and place of interests.

“This is our first trip to Sabah since the implementation of the Movement Control Order. We were impressed with the SOP carried out in Sabah, and are confident to promote such package to our domestic guests,” said Association of Japanese Tour Operators Kuala Lumpur chairman, Shinya Hori.

“We have continued to highlight tourism in Sabah to the domestic market on a local and national level since interstate travel was permitted,” said Sabah Tourism Board general manager Noredah Othman.

“Anyone residing in Malaysia, including expatriates with a valid pass are allowed to travel to Sabah without having to undergo quarantine. Traditionally during these months, we would be welcoming foreigners who are on their summer holiday and if international schools are currently on summer break, why not explore enchanting Sabah?

“There are direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Tawau and Japanese travellers, in particular, are fond of nature-related tours.”