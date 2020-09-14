Sabah: ‘BE here for You’ campaign

KOTA KINABALU, 14 September 2020: Sabah has launched its “BE here for You” campaign to reassure the domestic events market that the Malaysia state is ready to welcome business-event travel.

Sabah Tourism Board launched the campaign earlier this month targeting the MICE industry through its Business Event branding.

Photo: North Borneo Cruises.

To kick start this programme, Sabah Tourism Board is introducing the Sabah New Deals MICE Incentive 2020 – 2021. The initiative supports local businesses to attract more MICE buyers to Sabah.

Even though international leisure travel to Malaysia is on hold until the end of the year, Sabah is building bridges to deliver domestic tourism to the state with a strong emphasis that reaches out to domestic corporations to organise incentive and conferences to support economic recovery.

Outbound travel and Malaysia’s lucrative incentive travel to neighbouring countries is on hold, but Sabah believes BE Here for You offers incentives to draw MICE business that would have gone off-shore.

The latest Sabah New Deal Package 2020 was announced by the Caretaker Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to stimulate the tourism industry, affected by the Covid-19.

“MICE groups bring economic spin-offs. Besides using accommodation and the venue, delegates often come early or stay on longer, especially if it is their maiden trip to the destination,” comments Pn Noredah Othman, General Manager of Sabah Tourism Board.

The incentive offers an MYR 5million grant from the state government. Eligible applicants can apply for this grant up to MYR 100,000 maximum per group, for both national organised up until the end of the year for groups of 30 delegates or more who stay in Sabah for a minimum of two nights. For full criteria and how to apply, visit be.sabahtourism.com.

In 2019, Sabah hosted 640 events and attracted 62,057 domestic and international participants as compared to 241 events attracting 42,623 participants in 2018. Last year, MICE contributed an estimate of MYR152 million to the state’s economy.