BANGKOK, 22 September 2020: The Regent Group is expanding its portfolio with the launch of VALA Hua Hin – Nu Chapter Hotels, a five-star beachfront resort.

VALA is now in its soft-opening phase managed by Nu Chapter Hotels. The property stands on a 260-metre long beachfront site between Hua Hin and Cha-Am and features 97 rooms in a three-storey building.

The resort features 13 pool villas with uninterrupted sea views. Each villa comes with butler service.