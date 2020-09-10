Qatar resumes flights to Lagos

DOHA,10 September 2020: Qatar Airways has resumed flights to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) Lagos, Nigeria effective 10 September.

The four times weekly service to Africa’s largest city is served by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy. With the addition of Lagos, Qatar Airways’ network in Africa will expand to 10 destinations with 44 weekly flights to the continent including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kigali, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu, Nairobi, Tunis and Zanzibar.

The airline currently operates over 650 weekly flights to more than 85 destinations across the globe including 27 destinations in Asia-Pacific, 32 in Europe and nine in North America, such as Guangzhou, Houston, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.

Due to Covid-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of Airbus A380s. It operates 49 Airbus A350s and 30 Boeing 787s on long-haul routes to Africa, the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.