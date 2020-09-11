PG boosts domestic flights in October

BANGKOK, 11 September 2020: Bangkok Airways could resume international flights in January at the earliest according to the airline’s advance schedules posted with global booking systems.

Based on the latest updates for the winter season, late October through to the end of March 2021, the airline will continue to focus on domestic routes.

However, the airline may introduce some international services 1 January 2021 first to Cambodia. Daily services are planned to Phnom Penh using an A319 aircraft and to Siem Reap (ATR72) from its base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

The airline’s advance schedule is subject to review and depends on government permission. There is a plan to also start daily services in January to Yangon in Myanmar, Hong Kong and Singapore using an A319.

On domestic routes, the airline will increase flights effective 25 October giving it the following capacity from its Bangkok hub.

Chiang Mai 14 weekly

Samui 63 weekly (70 weekly 1 December)

Lampang 14 weekly

Phuket 21 weekly

Sukhothai 14 weekly

Trat 7 weekly

Out of its Samui Island hub, it will fly daily services to Chiang Mai, twice weekly to Phuket and U-Tapao (Pattaya) daily.

From Phuket, it will offer a daily service to U-Tapao.

