PATA names gold award winners

SINGAPORE, 28 September 2020: Pacific Asia Travel Association presented its Gold Award 2020 Grand Title Winners at the weekend honouring Kerala Tourism, India, an eco-lodge in Thailand and a casino operator in Macau.
The PATA Grand Title Winners are presented in three principal categories this year: Marketing, Sustainability, and Human Capital Development.
PATA Grand Title Winner 2020
Marketing
Human By Nature Print Campaign
Kerala Tourism, India
PATA Grand Title Winner 2020
Sustainability
Anurak Community Lodge
YAANA Ventures, Thailand
PATA Grand Title Winner 2020
Human Capital Development
Unleashing Greatness – MGM’s Human Capital Development Initiative
MGM China, Macau, China
The Online PATA Gold Awards Presentation was part of the Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2020 that convened entirely online 23 to 27 September. Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, this year’s awards attracted 121 entries from 62 travel and tourism organisations and individuals.
PATA Gold Award Winners 2020
PATA Gold Award 2020
Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)
Macau’s Mobile Cafe 2019
Macao Government Tourism Office USA, Macau, China
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Marketing Campaign (State and city – Global)
Script Your Adventure 2019
Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, India
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Marketing – Carrier
Next Door Neighbors
SriLankan Airlines Ltd., Sri Lanka
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Marketing – Hospitality
Pu’er Red Panda Manor
Mekong River Tourism, China
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Marketing – Industry
Slow Travel Myanmar
Sampan Travel, Myanmar
PATA Gold Award 2020
Digital Marketing Campaign
Sustainable Gastronomy – The Great Green Food Journey, Macau, Celebrating Creativity, Sustainability and Culture
Macao Government Tourism Office, Macau, China
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Printed Marketing Campaign
Taichung – Perfect Weekend
Tourism and Travel Bureau, Taichung City Government, Chinese Taipei
PATA Gold Award 2020
Travel Video
Travelstan
Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC, Kazakhstan
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Travel Photograph
A Beautiful Bond, Ban Nong Bua Elephant Village, Surin
Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand
PATA Gold Award 2020
Destination Article
Thai Left Bank
Dr John Borthwick, Australia
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Business Article
Food For The Soul
TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Climate Change Initiative
Outrigger’s Zone (OZONE)
Outrigger Hospitality Group, Hawaii
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Community and Social Responsibility
Banyan Tree 25th Anniversary Global Sustainability Initiatives
Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Singapore
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Community-based Tourism
Community Homestay Network
Royal Mountain Travel, Nepal
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Culture
Alishan Tea Culture Performance and Sustainable Development
Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Heritage
Rainforest Ecolodge (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Tourism for All
Virtual Tourism for Senior Citizens
Taylor’s University, Malaysia
PATA Gold
Award 2020
Women Empowerment Initiative
Supporting and Promoting Women’s Career Development of Tourism Products of the “Nan-Ner-Jaow” Brand
Designated Areas for Sustainable Development Administration (DASTA), Thailand
PATA Gold Award 2020
Youth Empowerment Initiative
DASTA NAN Youth Club (DNYC)
Designated Areas for Sustainable Development Administration (DASTA), Thailand
PATA Gold Award 2020
Human Capital Development Initiative
The IFTM Tourism Education Student Summit (TEd Summit) Event
Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macau, China