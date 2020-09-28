PATA names gold award winners

SINGAPORE, 28 September 2020: Pacific Asia Travel Association presented its Gold Award 2020 Grand Title Winners at the weekend honouring Kerala Tourism, India, an eco-lodge in Thailand and a casino operator in Macau.

The PATA Grand Title Winners are presented in three principal categories this year: Marketing, Sustainability, and Human Capital Development.

PATA Grand Title Winner 2020

Marketing

Human By Nature Print Campaign

Kerala Tourism, India

PATA Grand Title Winner 2020

Sustainability

Anurak Community Lodge

YAANA Ventures, Thailand

PATA Grand Title Winner 2020

Human Capital Development

Unleashing Greatness – MGM’s Human Capital Development Initiative

MGM China, Macau, China

The Online PATA Gold Awards Presentation was part of the Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2020 that convened entirely online 23 to 27 September. Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, this year’s awards attracted 121 entries from 62 travel and tourism organisations and individuals.

PATA Gold Award Winners 2020

PATA Gold Award 2020

Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)

Macau’s Mobile Cafe 2019

Macao Government Tourism Office USA, Macau, China

PATA Gold Award 2020

Marketing Campaign (State and city – Global)

Script Your Adventure 2019

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, India

PATA Gold Award 2020

Marketing – Carrier

Next Door Neighbors

SriLankan Airlines Ltd., Sri Lanka

PATA Gold Award 2020

Marketing – Hospitality

Pu’er Red Panda Manor

Mekong River Tourism, China

PATA Gold Award 2020

Marketing – Industry

Slow Travel Myanmar

Sampan Travel, Myanmar

PATA Gold Award 2020

Digital Marketing Campaign

Sustainable Gastronomy – The Great Green Food Journey, Macau, Celebrating Creativity, Sustainability and Culture

Macao Government Tourism Office, Macau, China

PATA Gold Award 2020

Printed Marketing Campaign

Taichung – Perfect Weekend

Tourism and Travel Bureau, Taichung City Government, Chinese Taipei

PATA Gold Award 2020

Travel Video

Travelstan

Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC, Kazakhstan

PATA Gold Award 2020

Travel Photograph

A Beautiful Bond, Ban Nong Bua Elephant Village, Surin

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand

PATA Gold Award 2020

Destination Article

Thai Left Bank

Dr John Borthwick, Australia

PATA Gold Award 2020

Business Article

Food For The Soul

TTG Asia Media Pte Ltd, Singapore

PATA Gold Award 2020

Climate Change Initiative

Outrigger’s Zone (OZONE)

Outrigger Hospitality Group, Hawaii

PATA Gold Award 2020

Community and Social Responsibility

Banyan Tree 25th Anniversary Global Sustainability Initiatives

Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Singapore

PATA Gold Award 2020

Community-based Tourism

Community Homestay Network

Royal Mountain Travel, Nepal

PATA Gold Award 2020

Culture

Alishan Tea Culture Performance and Sustainable Development

Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Chinese Taipei

PATA Gold Award 2020

Heritage

Rainforest Ecolodge (Pvt) Ltd, Sri Lanka

PATA Gold Award 2020

Tourism for All

Virtual Tourism for Senior Citizens

Taylor’s University, Malaysia

PATA Gold Award 2020

Women Empowerment Initiative

Supporting and Promoting Women’s Career Development of Tourism Products of the “Nan-Ner-Jaow” Brand

Designated Areas for Sustainable Development Administration (DASTA), Thailand

PATA Gold Award 2020

Youth Empowerment Initiative

DASTA NAN Youth Club (DNYC)

Designated Areas for Sustainable Development Administration (DASTA), Thailand

PATA Gold Award 2020

Human Capital Development Initiative

The IFTM Tourism Education Student Summit (TEd Summit) Event

Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macau, China